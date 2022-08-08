IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XPER shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Xperi Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 0.86. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.82%.

About Xperi



Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

