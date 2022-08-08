IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $88.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $445.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Materion from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. CL King began coverage on Materion in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

