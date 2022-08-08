IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 141,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 754.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $59.35 on Monday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.



