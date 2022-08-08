IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $406,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $21.52 on Monday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $679.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

