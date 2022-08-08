IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 35,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, CEO Brian Recatto purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,153,635. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of HCCI opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 20.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Further Reading

