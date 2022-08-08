IndexIQ Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 697.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.1% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after purchasing an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 27.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 312,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $70.96 on Monday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $100.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

