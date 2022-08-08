IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $403,000 in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

CBRL stock opened at $96.58 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

