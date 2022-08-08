IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCFS. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.9 %

FirstCash Increases Dividend

FirstCash stock opened at $73.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.71. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

About FirstCash

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

