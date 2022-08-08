IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $404,000 in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 768.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 4,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $178,916.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

