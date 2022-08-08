IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $405,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Andersons by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Andersons Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Stories

