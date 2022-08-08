IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 697.4% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth $967,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 135,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 48,320 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 0.4 %

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $727.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.