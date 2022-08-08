IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $406,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BOX by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares in the company, valued at $37,123,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $384,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,350 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.31.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

