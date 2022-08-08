IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $8.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $46.91.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

