IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 205.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -67.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

