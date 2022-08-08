IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viasat by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 153.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Viasat by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 849,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $33.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Viasat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.