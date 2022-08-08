IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients
In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
