IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 97,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $109.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.01. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $109.28.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Donn S. Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.37 per share, for a total transaction of $466,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,955,180 shares in the company, valued at $369,295,156.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total value of $101,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Featured Stories

