IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.25.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.