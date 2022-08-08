IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.61. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $58.25.
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
