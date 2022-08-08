IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $664,025. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.