IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,874.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen purchased 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.18 per share, for a total transaction of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 47,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,488,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,760 shares of company stock worth $4,957,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

