IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $405,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 6.4 %

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OEC opened at $16.04 on Monday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $974.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

