IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.70. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $752,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,257,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $752,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,363,755 shares in the company, valued at $253,257,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,863. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

