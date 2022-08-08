IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $409,000 Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1,275.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

