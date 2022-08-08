IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,047,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,604,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,358,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,542 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,726,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,183,000 after acquiring an additional 135,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,472,000 after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $36.12 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

