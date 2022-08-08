IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41. AMMO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.06.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

