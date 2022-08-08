IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,352 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $780.20 million, a P/E ratio of 306.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bristow Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial search and rescue services; and other helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 229 aircrafts, of which 213 were helicopters.

