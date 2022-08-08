IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVA opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

