IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 234,443 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVO. TheStreet upgraded Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,990.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.14. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Featured Articles

