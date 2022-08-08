IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 34,881 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 150,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,179,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $963.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

