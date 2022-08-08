IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,907 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $16.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.41 million, a PE ratio of 86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

