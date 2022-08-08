IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,092 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after acquiring an additional 266,081 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 867,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 117,591 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 45.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 114,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $27.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

World Fuel Services Profile

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.