IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $63.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.21. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

