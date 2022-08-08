IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at World Wrestling Entertainment
In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of WWE opened at $70.85 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20.
World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.