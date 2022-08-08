IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WWE shares. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of WWE opened at $70.85 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

