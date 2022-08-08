IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,673 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 28.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valerie O. Murray bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,946.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $66,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE PFS opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PFS. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

