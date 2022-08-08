IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,429 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,741,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

SCSC opened at $31.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $790.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $220,372. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

