IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBCAA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.50 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.41 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.70%.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

