IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,578.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CWT opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.34. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $48.46 and a one year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at $666,863.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,490 shares of company stock worth $138,595. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.