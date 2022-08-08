IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 613 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 351.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,962,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,099,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,110,319.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 298,883 shares of company stock worth $29,223,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

