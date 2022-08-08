IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $125.48 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

