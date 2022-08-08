IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $404,000 Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,806,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,300,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 690,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,326,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,018,000 after purchasing an additional 518,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

