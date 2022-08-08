IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $405,000 Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,461,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,214 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,884,000 after purchasing an additional 157,308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,357,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106,689 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Robinson Howell acquired 3,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,373 shares of company stock valued at $489,461 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gray Television Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $19.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.