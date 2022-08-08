IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $405,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,457,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,131,000 after buying an additional 87,709 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 979,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,731,000 after buying an additional 113,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 289,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 33,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 285,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $34.03 on Monday. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $791.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

