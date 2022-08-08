IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $406,000 Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.56. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.92 million. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

