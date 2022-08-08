IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $407,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AppFolio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $273,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $309,309.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $50,935.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,879.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $309,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,545 shares of company stock worth $2,673,631. 22.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $108.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APPF shares. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

