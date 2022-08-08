IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 48,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on FB Financial to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FB Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

FBK stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $48.03.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

