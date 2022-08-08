IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $84.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day moving average is $80.41. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $115,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

