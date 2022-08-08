IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SSP shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Huber Research cut shares of E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 0.2 %

SSP opened at $14.43 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at E.W. Scripps

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $665,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Margaret Scripps Klenzing bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,911.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $665,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Get Rating)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.