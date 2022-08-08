Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

