Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618,701 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after purchasing an additional 638,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 357,857 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PGX opened at $13.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

