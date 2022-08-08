Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Lessened by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,239 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,986,000 after buying an additional 2,243,639 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,593,000 after buying an additional 706,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INVH. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.1 %

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Shares of INVH opened at $37.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 154.39%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

