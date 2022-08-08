IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth $55,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $101.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $82.68 and a one year high of $183.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $109.94.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.97, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,540,659.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.38.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

